TD Asset Management Inc. Has $105.23 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,353 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Prologis worth $105,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prologis Trading Up 1.4 %

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

NYSE PLD opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.