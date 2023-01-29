TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,802 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $65,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 164.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

