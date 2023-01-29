TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,457 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $80,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $231.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

