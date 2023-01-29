TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,474 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,474 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Eversource Energy worth $67,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 113.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 810,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 465,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

