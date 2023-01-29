TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,205 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $64,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

