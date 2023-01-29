TD Securities Boosts Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$16.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MRETF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

