TD Securities Reiterates C$4.50 Price Target for Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

TD Securities set a C$4.50 price objective on Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.02.

Real Matters Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$4.88 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$6.60. The stock has a market cap of C$354.74 million and a PE ratio of 30.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.83.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

