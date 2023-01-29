TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,102 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,077,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,869. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

TechnipFMC Profile



TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.



