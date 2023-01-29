Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Teleflex worth $108,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Teleflex by 52.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 21.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $243.86 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

