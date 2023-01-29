Tellor Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $16.65 or 0.00070835 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $39.07 million and $5.22 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,345,928 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
