Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of CS Disco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tenable alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenable and CS Disco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $541.13 million 8.36 -$46.68 million ($0.74) -54.35 CS Disco $114.34 million 4.00 -$24.34 million ($1.05) -7.38

Risk and Volatility

CS Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Tenable has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -12.63% -32.47% -5.97% CS Disco -44.84% -23.58% -21.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tenable and CS Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 4 13 0 2.76 CS Disco 1 6 6 0 2.38

Tenable presently has a consensus target price of $50.88, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. CS Disco has a consensus target price of $19.15, suggesting a potential upside of 147.15%. Given CS Disco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than Tenable.

Summary

Tenable beats CS Disco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founded by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.