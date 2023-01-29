Terra Classic (LUNC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $72.58 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $72.58 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016286 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004880 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009139 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000794 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005253 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001925 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,870,980,269,722 coins and its circulating supply is 5,965,879,079,339 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
