Terra Classic Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $72.69 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016226 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004870 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009169 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001910 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,870,978,241,234 coins and its circulating supply is 5,966,101,597,858 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.