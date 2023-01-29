TerraClassicUSD One Day Volume Reaches $10.91 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $220.15 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00088277 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00057993 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010960 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025842 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000921 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000238 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,195,428 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,848,223 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.