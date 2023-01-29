Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Up 27.0% in January

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBNK opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $216.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

