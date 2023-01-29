Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Update

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,020,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 31,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.38. 7,738,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,882,554. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

