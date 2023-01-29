Tevis Investment Management Acquires 202 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.