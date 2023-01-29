Tevis Investment Management Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.2% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.02 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The company has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

