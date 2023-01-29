Tevis Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Tevis Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Graham were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at Graham

Graham Price Performance

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $636.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $664.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $617.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Graham Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Further Reading

