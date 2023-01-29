Tevis Investment Management Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,947 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.7% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,198 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.