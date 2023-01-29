Tevis Investment Management Raises Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC)

Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLSC. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Price Performance

CLSC opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

