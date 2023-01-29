Tevis Investment Management Sells 972 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tevis Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS IEFA opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.