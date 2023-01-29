Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $190.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

