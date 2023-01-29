Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $205.00 at Susquehanna

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $175.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

