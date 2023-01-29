The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Set at $410.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GS opened at $353.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.14 and a 200 day moving average of $340.44. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

