The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €10.90 Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.85) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.89) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.77) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GYC stock opened at €10.06 ($10.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.82. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.05) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($21.89).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.