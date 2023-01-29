The Graph (GRT) One Day Volume Hits $25.67 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $836.56 million and $25.67 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,571,995,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,771,131,969 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

