The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Down 45.2% in January

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The LGL Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The LGL Group in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LGL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. 5,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,681. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

About The LGL Group

(Get Rating)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.