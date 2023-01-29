The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.73

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and traded as low as $37.70. The Sage Group shares last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 18,892 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($8.04) to GBX 683 ($8.46) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.98) to GBX 780 ($9.66) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.91) to GBX 775 ($9.60) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.29.

The Sage Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

About The Sage Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

