The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.79.

Shares of SHW opened at $228.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $295.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

