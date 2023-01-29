The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 4.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

