The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Boosted by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Western Union were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

