Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $458.66 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 90.5% against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $458.66 million and approximately $40.78 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,484,935,836.976032 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04517193 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $49,220,076.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

