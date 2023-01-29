Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Update

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

Timberland Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Timberland Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $478,527 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 183,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Recommended Stories

