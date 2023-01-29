TNC Coin (TNC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $620.69 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $620.69 million and $801,231.53 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00399033 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,607.26 or 0.28009162 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00573939 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin launched on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10536365 USD and is up 6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $712,946.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

