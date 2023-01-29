TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 23,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 217,200 shares of company stock worth $279,200. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

