TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $69.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $147,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $166,333.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,642,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $147,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,067 shares of company stock worth $8,777,493. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,192,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,844,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 19,815.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 327,949 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

