Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 106,800 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

TZOO opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.46. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 126.76% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Travelzoo to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

