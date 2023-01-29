Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells $138,503.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $138,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 110,412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,859,000.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.