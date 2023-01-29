Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells $138,503.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $138,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 110,412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,859,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.