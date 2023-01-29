Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells $138,503.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2023

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $138,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 110,412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,859,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.