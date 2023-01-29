Trellis Advisors LLC Buys 14,508 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,605. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

