Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 580 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.89. The stock had a trading volume of 520,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,404. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

