TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $475,000.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TriNet Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of TNET stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
Further Reading
