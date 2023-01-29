TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $475,000.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TNET stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

