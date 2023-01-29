Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Short Interest Update

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 11,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Tripadvisor Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.19 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,808 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,795 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.