Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Price Target Raised to GBX 180

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTBXF. Barclays reduced their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 155 ($1.92) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tritax Big Box REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

Shares of TTBXF opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

