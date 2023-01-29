TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $944.86 million and approximately $39.35 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00398865 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,606.69 or 0.27997409 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00575570 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 944,375,897 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.