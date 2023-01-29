TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $944.86 million and approximately $39.35 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002860 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00398865 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,606.69 or 0.27997409 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00575570 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 944,375,897 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
TrueUSD Token Trading
