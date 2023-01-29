TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $657.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.93.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,517.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,517.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $178,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,367 shares of company stock worth $150,236. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.