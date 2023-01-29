U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

