UBS Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €14.60 Price Target

UBS Group set a €14.60 ($15.87) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Vivendi stock opened at €9.91 ($10.77) on Thursday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($18.32) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($27.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.87.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

