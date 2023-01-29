Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 268,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $88,550.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,696.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $26,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 268,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 637,279 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,557. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $12.35 on Friday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Udemy will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDMY. KeyCorp upped their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

