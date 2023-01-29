UFO Gaming (UFO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.68 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. UFO Gaming has a market cap of $45.68 million and $1.13 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

